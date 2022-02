The Little Mermaid is the next live-action adaptation coming from Disney, and it's expected to finally be released next year. Most of the movie's casting was solidified back in 2019 with Halle Bailey taking on the role of Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy playing the iconic villain, Ursala. Back when the movie was still casting its roles, Lizzo campaigned for the part of the sea witch. When the part ultimately went to McCarthy, there were some mixed reactions from Disney fans. As Buzzfeed points out in a recent article, many thought the role of Ursala should have gone to a Black woman or a drag queen, especially since Ursala was inspired by the late, great Divine. However, McCarthy certainly has the chops to pull it off. According to a recent Variety interview with Lizzo, the star recently met McCarthy and her Ursala audition came up.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO