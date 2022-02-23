Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Accolades Trailer

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has faced its share of negative feedback over its theme parks. People may take issue with its Covid protocols or lament changes to your ability to "hop" between parks since the pandemic hit. The theme park leader has also dealt with controversies over rides like Splash Mountain and The Jungle Cruise which have had aspects that are troubling if not downright racist (albeit under a modern lens, not based on societal norms when those rides launched).

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO