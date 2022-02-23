ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ITZY is bringing the girl crush look to Japan with the first Japanese single 'Voltage'

By Sophie-Ha
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITZY is returning to Japan to bring shockwave with their first Japanese single album 'Voltage.'. Last year, the girls made their debut with their Japanese Best Album 'IT'z ITZY,'...

#Itzy#Voltage#Girl Crush#Girl Group#Japanese
