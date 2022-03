The Los Angeles Kings have jumped past the Vegas Golden Knights and have taken second place in the Pacific Division. That being said, they should be active at the trade deadline that is less than a month away. The Philadelphia Flyers, on the other hand, are going to sell off some of their valuable pieces that include a number of rentals. Not only that, but the team will be looking to shift their roster and prepare for next season, while hopefully bringing in a player or two who can help the team as soon as 2022-23.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO