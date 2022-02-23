The Evolution Of Decentralized Cloud

Did you have experiences in facing problems as follows? You have successfully built genetic constructs and confirmed their sequences by Sanger sequencing. Your ‘first’ test showed the genetic circuit behavior you wanted to see. After several months or years of troubleshooting, fine-tuning, and failed cloning attempts, you were ready to celebrate by submitting a paper. Well, your advisor asked you to repeat the same experiments on different days and for a longer period to see the reproducibility and the stability of your genetic circuits, respectively. You were confident because your hard work should pay off. Unfortunately, your second experiment data was not good enough, especially when you tested the constructs for longer cultures. In another scenario, you cloned and expressed Cas9 or dCas9 to engineer your cells of interest, but you had difficulty obtaining sequence-confirmed Cas9 or dCas9 genes and functional CRISPR systems. What is going on?

ENGINEERING ・ 5 DAYS AGO