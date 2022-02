Meta has announced that it plans to release an AI-powered translation software focused on two areas called No Language Left Behind and Universal Speech Translator. “The ability to communicate with anyone in any language — that’s a superpower people have dreamed of forever, and AI is going to deliver that within our lifetimes,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an online presentation. No Language Left Behind will feature AI models that will have the ability to translate using fewer training examples. Meanwhile, Universal Speech Translator will aim to translate speech in real-time “without the need for a written component to serve as an intermediary,” as per The Verge.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO