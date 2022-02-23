ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island couple attacked and robbed in own driveway

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island couple was attacked and robbed in their own driveway and the suspects are still on the loose.

The frightening incident happened Saturday in the Midland Beach section of the borough.

Surveillance video shows three suspects around a white SUV. One suspect is seen by the car's back door wrestling with the wife and eventually stealing her pursue. Meanwhile, the husband is on the ground being beaten by the two other suspects.

Police say all three attackers got away with the credit cards and about $2,000 in cash.

The husband suffered minor injuries.

