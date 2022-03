Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly seven years since Mexican singer Carla Morrison released her last album Amor Supremo, a tender project that won her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album. Now, she’s announced that her long-awaited album El Renacimiento will arrive on April 29. The album is an extension of her gauzy sound and features more pop-driven songs, such as the previously released track “Ansiedad,” “No Me Llames”, “Obra de Arte,” and “Contigo.” In a statement, she said that El Renacimiento is her most personal project yet. “My other albums focused...

