Sen. Cornyn visits the Tall City to discuss human trafficking legislation
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- U.S. Senator John Cornyn, along with Midland and Odessa community leaders, law enforcement, local advocates, and human trafficking survivors, visited Reflection Ministries Tuesday to discuss Cornyn’s work to reauthorize the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Cornyn’s visit also included a roundtable discussion with local leaders and aimed to highlight provisions in the forthcoming legislation to […]
