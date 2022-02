We have great news for Samsung fans and those interested in purchasing a new Android tablet or a new Wear OS smartwatch. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 that is receiving a 29 percent discount, which translates to $200 savings for those interested in getting one. In other words, you can purchase your new tablet for just $500. This will get you a new device with an 11-inch display, 128GB storage, fast charging, USB-C support, and you also get a free S Pen included in the box with your purchase.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO