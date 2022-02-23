ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCA Virginia hospitals to host RN hiring event

HCA Virginia hospitals will host a hiring event for RNs on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Boathouse Sunday Park in Midlothian. Participating hospitals include Henrico Doctors’, Parham Doctors’, Retreat Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with nursing directors and staff from the hospitals. On-the-spot job offers and as much as $15,000 sign-on bonuses for some specialties and positions are possible.

The Boathouse at Sunday Park is located at 4602 Millridge Parkway.

