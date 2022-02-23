ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Henry County releases new map after redistricting

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — During Tuesday’s meeting, the Henry County Board of Supervisors unveiled a new map detailing changes in the county’s magisterial districts.

County officials say these changes coincide with the Constitution of Virginia, which requires a reapportionment of the magisterial districts to take place every 10 years following the release of the decennial census.

Since 2010, Henry County has reportedly experienced a population decline that lowered the median population of the magisterial districts from 9,025 residents to 8,491 residents.

According to state statute, all magisterial districts must be drawn to ensure each district falls within 5 percent of the median population, officials say.

No, Martinsville power rates have not increased, officials say

A statement released by Henry County on Wednesday, Feb. 23 says that minor changes were made to current district boundaries to account for the 5 percent requirement. Only the Iriswood District stayed the same.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing on the matter at 6 p.m. on March 22, after which the board may adopt an ordinance making the changes official.

Before that hearing, community members can check out the presentation below:

In other matters, officials say the Henry County Board of Supervisors accomplished the following during the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22:

  • Received a report from Treasurer Scott Grindstaff on delinquent tax collection efforts. Approximately 89.71 percent of 2021 real estate taxes have been collected as of Jan. 31, 2022. There was no report on personal property taxes due to the extension of the payment deadline until Feb. 4.
  • Received an update on economic development from Sarah Hodges, Director of Tourism and Talent Development for the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.
  • Approved an additional appropriation of $10,500 received from State Asset Forfeiture funds for the purchase of investigative software for the Sheriff’s Office.
  • Awarded a contract in the amount of $154,295 to Vest Sales and Service Inc., for the re-chassis of an existing 2016 ambulance to a new Dodge RAM 5500.
  • Approved a split precinct waiver for Precinct #603 Ridgeway #1 and the Town of Ridgeway.
  • Approved resolutions to honor seven fallen law enforcement officers in Henry County with the renaming of bridges. The officers honored with the resolutions include: George Melvin Brown, George S. Frame, John Hughes Mitchell, John J. Johnston, Paul Edward Grubb, Sgt. J. Michael Phillippi, and Willis Herman Ferguson. The resolutions will be forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for final approval.
  • Conducted a joint meeting with the Henry County School Board to discuss the preparation of the fiscal year 2022-2023 school budget and total county budget.
  • Approved an additional appropriation to the current school year budget in the amount of $500,000 of unexpended school funds from fiscal year 2021. The carryover funds will be used to cover the costs of capital projects, including the replacement of the boiler at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and the replacement of bleachers at secondary schools.
  • Approved a resolution honoring Judge David Williams who is set to retire from public service the end of the month. Williams served the community for 42 years, with more than 30 years of that time as the Circuit Court Judge for Henry County.
  • Conducted a public hearing and approved the rezoning of approximately 1.05-acres in the Iriswood District from Suburban Residential (S-R) to Commercial (B-1). The applicant intends to develop commercial self-storage units on the property.
  • Reappointed Rodney Thacker and Wesley Caviness to the Industrial Development Authority for four-year terms to end March 31, 2026.
  • Reappointed J.R. Powell to the Dan River Alcohol Safety Action Program Board for a three-year term to end March 31, 2025.

