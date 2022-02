Microcirculatory disturbance plays a pivotal role in the pathogenesis in diabetic retinopathy (DR). We retrospectively quantified the total counts and morphological features of intercapillary spaces, i.e., intercapillary areas and nonperfusion areas (NPAs), on swept-source optical coherence tomography angiography (SS-OCTA) images and to evaluate their associations with DR severity grades. We acquired 3"‰Ã—"‰3 mm OCTA images in 75 eyes of 62 diabetic patients and 22 eyes of 22 nondiabetic subjects. In the en-face superficial images within the central 2 mm, the areas enclosed by retinal vessels were automatically detected. Their total numbers decreased in some eyes with no apparent retinopathy and most eyes with DR, which allowed us to discriminate diabetic subjects from nondiabetic subjects [area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC)"‰="‰0.907]. The areas and area/perimeter ratios continuously increased in DR, indicating a continuum between healthy intercapillary areas and NPAs. The number of intercapillary spaces with a high area/perimeter ratio increased according to DR severity, which showed modest performance in discriminating moderate NPDR or higher grades (AUC"‰="‰0.868). These quantified parameters of intercapillary spaces can feasibly be used for the early detection of microcirculatory impairment and the diagnosis of referable DR.

