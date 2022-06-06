ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors 2022

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
 4 days ago

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is made of some of the toughest Gorilla Glass available, making up the top layer of its gorgeous AMOLED display, but for most people, a screen protector is still a good buy. All glass will break when presented with a big enough impact, so you want to make sure you're as protected as possible. For that, you'll need a screen protector, so we've rounded up the best picks for your Galaxy S22 because the longer you wait to protect your phone, the more chances you'll have to make a costly mistake.

The best Galaxy S22 screen protectors for your display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmXxD_0eMuz7IU00

amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass

Bye-bye bubbles

No one wants a bumpy screen protector with dirt and air trapped underneath. amFilm's OneTouch Tempered Glass for the Galaxy S22 glides on nice and smooth, free of bubbles. It also eliminates fingerprint marks on the top, making this pack of two a bargain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063sOd_0eMuz7IU00

Samsung S22 Screen Protector

Official screen protector

No one knows the Galaxy S22 quite like Samsung so if you want a screen protector with a perfect fit and quality materials, the Samsung S22 Screen Protector is a great choice. With an alignment guide, it's easy to install precisely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0colcw_0eMuz7IU00

Milomdoi Screen Protector Tempered Glass

Front and back protection

This Milomdoi tempered glass screen protector kit comes with three protectors for the main display as well as two for the cameras on the back. The glass is cut so the phone should still fit in a case with ease and the fingerprint sensor is still usable under the display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZmVt_0eMuz7IU00

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

Name brand protection

UV-cured tempered glass screen protectors have become popular in the last few years, but Whitestone still has the best kit for easy installation. This two-pack will keep you covered even if the first protector gives its life to protect your Galaxy S22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfVkI_0eMuz7IU00

TOCOL Samsung Galaxy S22 Privacy Screen Protector

Mind your business

Many folks prefer to keep their business private, and the TOCOL Privacy Screen Protector two-pack helps with that. This piece of tempered glass adds a tint to your Samsung Galaxy S22's screen. If any nosy person peers at your S22, all they'll see is murky blackness. TOCOL throws in two camera lens protectors as a bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0939Mu_0eMuz7IU00

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Two for one

If you can't afford to splurge on a screen guard for your Galaxy S22, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass is a fine choice. Supershieldz is a reliable name in the industry and you get two pieces in the box for more value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7gta_0eMuz7IU00

Otterbox Performance Plus Glass Series

Engineered by Corning

The Performance Plus series features Otterbox's strongest glass engineered by Corning, the company behind the Gorilla Glass Victus used on the S22's screen. It's antimicrobial to prevent glass degradation and is designed to resist scratches so your screen looks new for longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiFJo_0eMuz7IU00

Magglass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector

Cut down eye strain

All phone screens, including your pretty little S22, emit blue light that can lead to eye strain. You can still be affected even with blue light reduction software. The Magglass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector can filter out what's left for a more comfortable viewing experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPULk_0eMuz7IU00

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector

No more glare

Do away with reflections glinting off your Galaxy S22 by getting this matte film. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector reduces eye strain by incorporating a glare-free finish. Your eyes will thank you for it.

Save your precious screen

Accidents happen to the best of us, and they usually occur without warning. Once get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 , the first thing you'll want to do is apply a high-quality screen protector on top. Cheap glass screen protectors are tempting, but they often lack some quality of life features like oleophobic coatings to reduce fingerprints and may not work well with the fingerprint scanner. You'll get these features from high-quality tempered glass screen protectors, though they can be a pain to install unassisted. Films are much easier to install on your own and don't crack when you attempt do-overs. They also allow for better touch responsiveness, leading to fewer issues with fingerprint scanners.

There's no single best screen protector as everyone has different needs and preferences, but the amFilm Glass Screen protector is a good fit for most people. This two-pack of hard tempered glass brings you value for money, and it comes with an easy application tool, minimizing risks of breakage should you attempt to apply it on your own. It also includes a couple of protectors for your rear cameras, so you're protected on the front and back of your devices. Price-wise, you're getting a for your coin lot here.

Not everyone is a fan of glossy screen guards like the glass amFilm option. If you're someone who prefers a matte finish, the affordable ArmorSuit MilitaryShield is a fantastic choice. Made in the U.S., this anti-glare protective film goes easy on your eyes and it repels fingerprint marks. It is also durable, offering scratch resistance and full coverage for the Galaxy S22's rounded corners. This one's a two-pack too, but there are no protective pieces for your S22's camera lens.

Done picking a screen protector for your brand new Galaxy S22? Let's move on to your next order of business, which is getting the right phone cover to safeguard all the other exposed parts of your phone. The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases are tough, functional, and add some panache to the already attractive S22. Regardless of whatever color option for the S22 you got, please use it with a case to prevent unwanted nicks and scratches.

