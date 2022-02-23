ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O’Donnell Mistakes Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Deepak Chopra’s Daughter: WATCH

By Donny Meacham
Mix 97.9 FM
 5 days ago
Awkward! Rosie O'Donnell had to issue an apology to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas after a very uncomfortable interaction. The 59-year-old former The View host took to TikTok to explain how she stuck her foot in her mouth repeatedly while meeting the duo at celeb hot spot Nobu...

Mix 97.9 FM

