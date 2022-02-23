ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

By Jeff Bernthal, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMAf0_0eMuxgq800

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

More News from WRBL

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

Transplant team braves winter storm to deliver donor lungs to patient

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking place on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

Missouri GOP rejects filing fee of candidate who once said ‘Hitler was right’

Leonard and Clayborn say they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Man killed in crash on Callaway Church Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly crash is under investigation in LaGrange. According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was killed in a crash on Callaway Church Road, just south of S.L. White Blvd. Police and other emergency workers responded to the single vehicle crash at 12:58 a.m on […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Woman shot on Floyd Court, CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Floyd Court. According to officials with Columbus Police, a woman was shot on Floyd Court on Friday evening. The woman was transported to the hospital following the shooting. Her condition is currently not available. A section of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Shanna Moore was last seen on Feb. 23, 2022. Officials believe she is possibly in the Franklin area. Investigators said Moore may be in the company […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police homicide investigation underway on Saunders Drive

UPDATE 2:12 p.m. 02/25/2022: The victim has been identified as Donquaris Fletcher, 21. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:27 a.m. Fletcher was found with multiple gun shot wounds, the body will be taken to for an autopsy. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are working the scene of a shooting Friday morning […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Accident#Gop#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police make two felony arrests in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department responded to two different in-progress crimes within a one-day span. At 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 24, officers responded to a scene in reference to a suspected burglary. Upon arriving at the 2100 block of Warm Springs Rd, officers learned that someone had broken into a building and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Montgomery Police looking for felony shoplifter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a felony theft that occurred at a retail store and is seeking the public’s help. On Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2022, an unknown individual stole multiple items from a business located on Vaughn Road. The individual entered into the business on two separate occasions. Currently, […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

NTSB: No distress call made before Carteret Co. plane crash

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast with eight people on board did not issue a distress call before the crash. More News from WRBL The report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRBL News 3

Sentence upheld for Coast Guard officer tied to terror plot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a prison sentence of more than 13 years for a former Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling weapons and plotting politically motivated killings inspired by a far-right mass murderer. Christopher Hasson argued that a federal judge in Maryland improperly applied a “terrorism enhancement” to […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WRBL News 3

Andy Parker tries NFT to take daughter’s shooting video offline

(WFXR) — Andy Parker has spent the past several years trying to scrub the footage of his daughter’s death from the internet. Now, he is running for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives on the platform of stopping the abuse of social media. More News from WRBL After Parker’s daughter, Alison, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy