I think The Times has a unique opportunity for providing insider insights for readers. Our state representative here in Georgia District 29, the honorable Matt Dubnik, chairs the House Education Committee. This committee is practically “ground zero” for new legislation focused on parental fears about things like the teaching of Critical Race Theory or material that is deemed inappropriate or content that: “… is lacking in serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO