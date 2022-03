Steam Deck came in a range of options when it went up for pre-orders, but one stood as the overwhelming favorite. Valve co-founder Gabe Newell revealed that the most expensive version of Steam Deck the company offered, the $649.99 model with 512 GB of NVMe memory and an anti-glare etched glass screen, was by far the most popular in an interview for the latest issue of Edge Magazine. This came as a surprise for Valve's first foray into portable gaming PCs, given how Valve expected price to be the "critical factor" in its success, but it will definitely be a consideration for Steam Deck 2.

