Etsy’s Stock To Rise After 20% Fall Last Month?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtsy’s stock (NASDAQ: ETSY) declined by 20% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 2.8% over the same period. The online retailer is seeing its stock fall since the start of FY 2022 similar to all growth stocks as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome...

