Click here to read the full article. The bedlam that breaks out during the second half of Lexi Howard’s Our Life during Euphoria‘s Season 2 finale is the most beautiful trainwreck of a theatrical experience I’ve ever witnessed, and I saw Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. But Lexi’s onstage fantasia and the Big Feelings it engenders in her sister are nowhere near the most dramatic turns that the HBO drama’s season-ender takes. Nate turns Cal in to the police! The cops raid Fez’s place, with a fatal outcome! Read on for the highlights of “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a...

TV SERIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO