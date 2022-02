In January, 3.7 million American children fell into poverty. This was tied to the expiration of the beefed-up Child Tax Credit at the turn of the year. The expansion, which upped monthly payments to parents from $2,000 per kid to $3,000, and $3,600 for kids under age 6, was part of the American Rescue Plan that congressional Democrats passed in March 2021. The program cut child poverty in America by about 30 percent over its six-month span. A proposal to extend the expansion was part of the Build Back Better Act, a bill congressional Republicans universally oppose. Democrat Joe Manchin opposed it, too, dooming it in the Senate. He reportedly opposed the specific provision that would extend the expanded Child Tax Credit.

