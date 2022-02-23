Senior Concerns

ST. LOUIS – The last couple of years have been challenging for all of us during the pandemic and for some seniors, it can be even more challenging. That’s where businesses like Seniors Helping Seniors come in. Today is National Caregivers Day. It’s a day that honors those who provide personal care, and physical and emotional support to those who need it most. Sherri Jeurgenson is the St. Louis owner of Seniors Helping Seniors. She explained what they do and how they help area seniors. Click here to learn more.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO