Rene from Racine, Wisconsin, writes: "I am hoping you can help me understand calcium supplements and the likelihood of kidney stones. For the first time in my 61 years, I had a kidney stone. I also have been diagnosed with osteopenia (lower than normal bone mass). I would like to take a calcium citrate supplement along with MK7 (a form of vitamin K) but read that citrate may increase stone formation. Can you advise and help clear up my confusion on calcium supplements for someone prone to kidney stones and osteopenia or recommend a reliable publication that I could understand? Thank you in advance."

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO