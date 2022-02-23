ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Universal Chargers May Not Solve Our Charging Woes

By Mayank Sharma
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn EU lawmaker hopes all member states will soon approve the proposal for a universal charger for smartphones. The proposal seeks to standardize on the USB-C port, adversely affecting Apple and the iPhone’s Lightning port. Experts think a portless iPhone could help Apple wriggle out of the situation....

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Gmail may have solved one of its most annoying flaws

Being plagued with annoying Gmail notifications could soon be a thing of the past if a new feature being tested by Google comes to fruition. 9to5Google has spotted a new addition to Google's email service that allows users to pause mobile notifications while the Gmail desktop client is being actively used.
INTERNET
CNET

One of Our Favorite MagSafe-Compatible 2-in-1 Chargers Is $36 Off Right Now

Battery life has continued to improve in newer iPhone models, but that doesn't mean that everyone finds it's enough to get through the day. Personally, I use my phone for nearly everything that isn't work-related and that puts enough of a strain on the battery that I often have to charge an extra time during the day. My personal favorite way to do it is using the Anker MagGo 633 2-in-1 wireless charging station, and right now you can add one to your desk for the lowest price we've seen it for yet.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W powers your iPhone 13 or 12 series

Keep your phone in a convenient spot while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. Offering MagSafe compatibility, it powers up your iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series phones. Simply attach it to the air vent in your vehicle, and then you can see your phone while you drive safely. It connects via the 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply to charge and provides 10 watts of power. Coming in a sleek black color, it blends in with your car’s decor. Moreover, it weighs only 95 grams so won’t put any stress on your vents. Made with a high-quality base, it lets you view your phone in any orientation. So you’ll be able to charge, stream, talk, and navigate. You’ll love the fact that you can place it with just one hand, achieving magnetic alignment with ease.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Western banks face Russian triple whammy

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western executives watched with horror as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on Thursday. Bank bosses like Frédéric Oudéa of Société Générale and UniCredit’s Andrea Orcel have more to fear than most. The 8% fall in the STOXX Euro 600 Banks Index on Thursday and a 3% decline in share prices of American lenders like JPMorgan reflects a triple whammy of risks.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Apple Products#Chargers#Eu#Reuters#Cobalt#Ec#Usb#The European Commission
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites active over Ukraine after request from embattled country’s leaders

Elon Musk says SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are now active over Ukraine after a request from the embattled country’s leadership to replace internet services destroyed by the Russian attack. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion has left parts of the country without internet, while SpaceX has launched thousands of communications satellites to bring broadband to hard to reach areas of the world.“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route,” the entrepreneur tweeted on Saturday.The move came after Ukraine’s vice prime minister urged Mr Musk to help them out, as the SpaceX system does not require any fibre-optic cables.Users on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy