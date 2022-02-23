Universal Chargers May Not Solve Our Charging Woes

Keep your phone in a convenient spot while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. Offering MagSafe compatibility, it powers up your iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series phones. Simply attach it to the air vent in your vehicle, and then you can see your phone while you drive safely. It connects via the 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply to charge and provides 10 watts of power. Coming in a sleek black color, it blends in with your car’s decor. Moreover, it weighs only 95 grams so won’t put any stress on your vents. Made with a high-quality base, it lets you view your phone in any orientation. So you’ll be able to charge, stream, talk, and navigate. You’ll love the fact that you can place it with just one hand, achieving magnetic alignment with ease.

