NFL to allow thousands of fans into Lucas Oil Stadium for scouting combine

ARLINGTON, Texas – David Sandlin struck out eight batters over six innings and the Oklahoma pitching staff registered 12 total strikeouts as the Sooners defeated Northwestern State 2-1 Saturday night to even the series at Globe Life Field. Sandlin (1-1) scattered five hits and just one walk over his six frames, and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. Carter Campbell started the seventh inning with two groundouts, then turned it over to Trevin Michael, who finished the game to earn his second save this week. Michael notched four strikeouts over his 2.1 innings and his only walk was erased in the ninth inning by a caught stealing. In all, OU pitchers retired 18 of the final 20 NSU batters and faced the minimum over the last four innings. “Sandlin settled in,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “In the first inning he hit a guy in the foot and kind of got out of control a little bit, and Jimmy (Crooks) made a great mound visit to get him back in it. He just grinded out those innings and started really pitching. Trevin was outstanding. He kept them off balance. We got the hits when we had to get the hits. It’s (the offense) going to come through, we just have to keep battling and doing what we’re doing.” The Demons (3-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI groundout by shortstop Cam Sibley that followed a single by designated hitter Cole Horton and a double by right fielder Gabe Colaianni. After two one-out singles in the third inning, Sandlin got a ground out and a fly out to strand the runners, and the OU pitching took over from there. NSU’s only other hit was a one-out double that bounced over the infield down the left field line in the fifth inning. Oklahoma tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when designated hitter Jackson Nicklaus scored on an error. He bunted for a single and scored when the throw to first base on shortstop Peyton Graham’s infield single went wide of the bag. Nicklaus, a true freshman, recorded his first two collegiate hits in the game. He also doubled down the left field line in the fifth inning. The Sooners took the 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Cade Horton. First baseman Blake Robertson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to right, setting up the run. In the ninth inning, Crooks fired a strike to second baseman Diego Muniz to catch NSU pinch runner Jeffrey Elkins stealing for the second out. It was OU’s third caught stealing of the season, but the first true stolen base attempt (the other two were pickoff attempts to first base). The Sooners and Demons conclude their series Sunday at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

