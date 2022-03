We are so excited to have the Sandwich Bar here in Janesville. Lark remains one of our top favorites and now, just a few doors down, the owners have given us more to love. The recent surge in the pandemic once again made us put off going out as a group. Individually, we have been enjoying lunch carryouts here, but it was time to jointly review and get the word out. We didn’t get a chance to sample the on-tap brews, but takeout is a safe way to explore the yummy menu. We’ll be back later for the beer.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO