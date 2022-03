MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end to Northern Michigan University’s hunt for its next president will have to wait a little longer. At first, 10-12 candidates were going to be interviewed in April, and the process was slated to end by May 1. On Monday, the Presidential Search Advisory Committee (PSAC) announced it was revising its timeline. Now, the proper candidate will not be selected until the fall semester.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO