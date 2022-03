“New Orders Are Issued By Officials In Flu Fight” was the bold-faced headline on the front page of Denver’s Rocky Mountain News on Nov. 26, 1918. Those new orders came from the Denver Department of Health, telling citizens they must wear masks in public to be safe during the 1918 influenza pandemic. The order was largely ignored by “dangerous slackers” (words attributed to the Red Cross) and narrowed to street car conductors, who then threatened to strike. In the end, mask mandates never got a foothold in Colorado because the public refused or successfully fought back. And no one got too stirred up with leaflets — obviously not social media — as the mode of mass communication.

