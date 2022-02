This weekend is the last weekend for walleye, northern pike and bass ice fishing in Minnesota for the season. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Those seasons close at midnight Sunday. Schmitt says fishing walleye is still accepted on the border lakes up north through April 14. He says both North and South Dakota have a continuous walleye season. Schmitt expects to give one more crack at walleye fishing locally this weekend with the weather looking good. He says the best times to get out would be early and late in the day and suggests downsizing your presentations. Schmitt suggests to avoid the crowds and look depths in the teens.

