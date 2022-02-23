ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Kijima Offers LED Turn Signal Kit And Other Goodies For Honda Groms

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAftermarket accessories specialist Kijima makes a lot of parts for a lot of bikes—including the Honda Grom. To start off 2022, it released a handful of items to fit your third-generation Grom, including a choice LED turn signal kit that fits first, second, and third-gen bikes. Let’s take a...

