Tucson, AZ

Strong cast can't keep 'Big Gold Brick' from sinking under its own weight

By KGUN Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. — "Big Gold Brick" has so much going for it that you feel bad for not managing to find your way into its flow. Start with the excellent cast. You've got Andy Garcia in a scenery-chewing role, peak Oscar Isaac in a peppy bit part and femme fatale energy...

Related
Laredo Morning Times

‘Big Gold Brick’ Review: Andy Garcia and Emory Cohen Clash in Leadenly Surrealistic Comedy

Rarely have two leads seemed to be starring in different movies more than Andy Garcia and Emory Cohen in “Big Gold Brick.” Then again, it’s difficult to know exactly what type of movie writer-director Brian Petsos’ feature wants to be, so haphazardly does it search in vain for a consistent tone, a measure of lucidity and an overarching purpose. The tale of a suicidal writer who finds salvation through a chance encounter with a man of mystery who hires him to pen his autobiography, it’s No matter the arbitrary participation of Oscar Isaac, few viewers will find anything to latch onto when it debuts in theaters and on VOD on Feb. 25.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Big Gold Brick

The hokeyness compounds fast in Brian Petsos’s feature-length debut. Sam (Emory Cohen), failed and flailing hard-luck heir to a frozen custard empire, goes headfirst into a Cadillac windshield late one night, coming to his senses in a hospital bed across from Floyd (Andy Garcia), the car’s dapper, mysterious driver. Once Floyd hires Sam as his live-in biographer, the gags come quick, mainly centering around Sam’s loose grip on reality. But the movie seldom coalesces into more than a jumbled, mundane batch of fever dreams on Sam’s part. As the dreams are largely of the my-room-has-a-talking-Santa-doll-in-it variety—either that, or crude sexual fantasies involving Floyd’s wife Jacqueline (Megan Fox) and daughter Lily (Lucy Hale)—we end up wishing, if all we’re here to do is ride out Sam’s hallucinations, that a better dreamer held the reins.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Big Gold Brick Marks a Bizarre Filmmaking Debut, from its Questionable Plot to Odd Casting

The feature debut from writer/director Brian Petsos is not a good movie; let’s just get that out in the open right away. But there are enough bizarre and questionable choices made in its construction that it’s not entirely dismissible. (Which is not to say you should feel bad if dismissing it is exactly what you end up doing.) Big Gold Brick is yet another tale of a tortured, misunderstood writer working on what will likely be the book that makes him famous, allowing him to enter into a life of pomposity with some amount of clout.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Big Gold Brick’ review: Living the dream

Big Gold Brick is filled with an all-star cast and plenty of ideas. Samuel (Emory Cohen) narrates how he came to write the biography of Floyd Devareaux (Andy Garcia). The fact that they met after Floyd ran into Samuel with his car is just the first of the many crazy situations. Filled with zany comedy and wilder fantasies, it becomes a question of whether the film has gone too far.
MOVIES
