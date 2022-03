CHICO — California Regional Theater’s upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid” promises to be full of family-friendly ocean fun. Set in the Mediterranean sea, “The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, daughter of King Triton, a young, beautiful mermaid who longs for life beyond her ocean home. She happens upon a ship with the handsome Prince Eric aboard, rescues him after he falls overboard and falls in love instantly. She makes a “deal with the devil” with Ursula the sea witch to become human so she can be with Eric but has to give up her voice in the process. The show is based on the 1989 Disney movie “The Little Mermaid.”

CHICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO