Considering that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been around for an eternity in automotive years, it would be the perfect pairing for your average vampire. Acknowledging this is the brand itself, which has launched a marketing campaign that shows how the G-Wagon's endurance can only be matched by those who live forever. The Immortal Love campaign follows the path of Dutch singer and songwriter Rimon into the world of fantastical beings.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO