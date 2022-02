Have you ever wanted to just drop everything, and follow your dreams? Well, that’s exactly what one man from Utah did. Last year, Isaiah Glen Shields decided to quit his job in corporate finance, and go on the adventure of a lifetime. Not only did Shields want to explore everything that this country has to offer, but he wanted to go on an unforgettable journey. He then turned his dreams into a reality, and decided to walk across the country.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO