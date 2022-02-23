ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, CO

Colorado town cut off, avalanche hits 200-foot stretch of highway with 8 feet of snow

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
A snow plow operates on US 550 in Colorado. Photo Credit: Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County, Colorado.

Colorado's 'most dangerous highway' is a bit more dangerous at the moment, enough so that the Colorado Department of Transportation has shut the road down to all travel, cutting off travel to a mountain town in the process.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Red Mountain Pass portion of US 550, which travels between Ouray and Silverton, has been closed until further notice with "no estimated time of reopening," as of Tuesday night at 6 PM.

As of Wednesday morning at 7:30 AM, Coal Bank and Molas passes were also closed on US Highway 550, both of which are found between Silverton and Durango. With US Highway 550 closed in both directions from Silverton, this cuts off the mountain town to nearly all travelers.

The area has gotten a foot-plus of snow in recent hours, with strong winds making travel conditions hazardous and impossible due to zero visibility, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closures also follow a spike in avalanche risk. As part of the avalanche risk mitigation effort, CDOT crews brought down a large avalanche onto US 550 between Ouray and Silverton, which was described as eight feet deep at the center line and covering a 200-foot-long stretch of roadway in the area of the Blue Point slide path. A number of other slides were intentionally triggered in the areas of the Mother Cline and East Riverside slide paths, with a moderate-sized natural avalanche also hitting the highway south of the Molas Pass summit.

An avalanche hits US Highway 550. Photo: Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County.

A stretch of road known to be dangerous in normal conditions due to steep grades, many turns, and deadly drop-offs, adding winter weather into the mix can make US Highway 550 one of the most impassible highways in the country.

It's not clear when any of these closures will be lifted as no estimate has been released.

While these closures are in place, it is recommended that travelers use CO Highway 145 as an alternate north-south route via Telluride.

Silverton, Colorado is a small town of about 700 people in the heart of southwest Colorado's San Juan Mountains. It's well-known among winter sport enthusiasts for being home to an expert-level ski area called Silverton Mountain.

Find additional updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

j g
5d ago

I knew it would be Silverton when I saw the title. This happens pretty much every winter

