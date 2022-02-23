FBI agent pleads guilty to gambling with federal money at Las Vegas casino

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Artie Ray Warwick, Jr., 53, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents, Warwick admitted that on March 2, 2020 law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence in Beckley. During the search, officers found in excess of 300 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, cocaine, and an assortment of prescription pills. Warwick admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine in and around Raleigh County. The officers also recovered 104 marijuana plants which Warwick was growing inside his house. As part of the plea, defendant also admitted to being in possession of over 800 grams of methamphetamine on October 25, 2021, that he admitted he intended to distribute in and around Beckley, and to selling small quantities of marijuana.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO