The much-anticipated first comparative numbers are out for New York and New Jersey sports betting markets and there are a few interesting nuggets in the figures. For starters, concerns that the New Jersey sports betting handle would suffer significantly because it had been getting an estimated 20% of its sports wagering action from bridge-and-tunnel bettors making their way across the Hudson from New York were allayed by Jersey's robust record-setting handle in January.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO