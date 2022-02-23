National Trust sees storms topple 100-year-old trees

Parts of the UK face heavy snow, strong winds and lightning strikes, while a severe flood warning is still in place meaning there is a danger to life.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with forecasters expecting heavy snow showers, very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning.The warning is in place until 8pm on Thursday and forecasters say on higher ground some places could see 10-20cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.Strong, blustery winds are also expected with gusts of 45-55mph possible, increasing to 65mph...
