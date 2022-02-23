ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Trust sees storms topple 100-year-old trees

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Trust has said it could take a week to fully understand the extent of the damage to its properties caused by the recent storms. Storm Eunice brought winds in excess of 100mph (160km/h) to the UK on Friday...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

'I heard a creak and a bang': Family describe their lucky escape after huge 400-year-old oak tree crashed through the roof of their £750,000 home in Essex during Storm Eunice

An enormous 400-year-old oak tree was uprooted by Storm Eunice and came crashing down on top of a £750,000 family home yesterday. Sven Good said he was working in his parents’ detached house in Brentwood, Essex when he ‘heard a creak and then a massive bang’ as the tree smashed through several rooms. He said the family wept before doing ‘the very British thing’ of going to the pub.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office issues most severe ‘red’ danger-to-life warning in rare move

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.The alert covers south Wales and a strip of coast in southwest England, including Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.Meteorologists fear the high winds there – and across the rest of Wales and much of England – could endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.Forecasters have warned that gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow and lightning warnings as severe flooding risks remain

Parts of the UK face heavy snow, strong winds and lightning strikes, while a severe flood warning is still in place meaning there is a danger to life.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, with forecasters expecting heavy snow showers, very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning.The warning is in place until 8pm on Thursday and forecasters say on higher ground some places could see 10-20cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.Strong, blustery winds are also expected with gusts of 45-55mph possible, increasing to 65mph...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Brace for thundersnow, blizzards AND flooding: Temperatures dip to -2C with snow as far south as Devon as cold snap grips the UK - with fears 'Storm Gladys' could hit with 51 flood warnings still in place

Drivers have been urged to brace themselves for thundersnow as Storm Gladys sweeps across parts of Britain today. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning, in force until 8pm, for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland today. Forecasters say that frequent heavy snow showers are...
ENVIRONMENT
Racine County Eye

Ice Storms Coincide 100 Years Apart on 2/22/22

The National Weather Service reports that one of Wisconsin’s worst ice storms occurred on Feb. 22, 1922. Now, 100 years later, Wisconsin is facing another ice storm. Coincidentally, it’s occurring today, on Feb. 22, 2022. The Ice Storm that spanned Feb. 21-23, 1922, caused damage across the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
6abc

Storm set to pummel Northeast with ice, snow: Latest path

One winter storm has wreaked havoc on Midwest roadways, and another is gearing up to bring a dangerous wave of ice and snow to the Northeast. The first storm slammed the Midwest Tuesday, dropping 10 to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 373 crashes...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Screaming passengers ‘prayed’ during terrifying Storm Eunice landing before being flown 200 miles away

A passenger onboard a plane that attempted to land at Manchester Airport amid ferocious winds said people were “praying” as Storm Eunice sent the “screaming” passengers “up and down in their seats.”The TUI pilot tried twice to land the aircraft from Morocco on Friday amid heavy downpours and wind speeds of more than 100mph before it was diverted to Glasgow in the face of unrelenting conditions.Storm Eunice brought with it the strongest winds experienced in Britain for over 30 years, prompting the Met Office to issue two “red” weather warnings (posing possible danger to life) in south Wales and...
ENVIRONMENT
