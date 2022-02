If you're planning on having chicken pot pie this week, you may want to do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Great American Cobbler LLC. Has issued a voluntary recall of more than 4,000 pounds of chicken pot pie products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to a recall announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published on Friday, Feb. 11.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO