Cerner revenue up, net earnings down in 2021

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO