Cerner revenue up, net earnings down in 2021

By Kat Jercich
Healthcare IT News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCerner released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report this week, showing an increase in revenue but a decrease in net earnings in 2021. In the financial release – the first following the announcement of its acquisition by Oracle this past year – Cerner leaders said its Q4 revenue underperformed projections to...

www.healthcareitnews.com

