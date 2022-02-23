ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Role Of A Leader During A Technological Earthquake

By More From Forbes
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sri Manchala is an author and the chairman, founder, and CEO of Trianz. Who can foresee catastrophic events, let alone predict their timing, location, direction, or scope? They are driven by invisible forces with which we probably have little to no experience, nor any control over — at least...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How CIOs Can ‘Tune Up’ For The IT Composability Paradigm

Bernadette Nixon, CEO at Algolia, is an entrepreneurial & driven CEO with a strong track record of growing and scaling global businesses. Composability defines the modern cloud. But what does the composability paradigm really mean today? How deep does its DNA penetrate? How far across the application, database and supporting IT services landscape does it extend? And, above all, how should CIOs, CTOs and all other members of the C-suite be preparing for its impact, benefits and platform management responsibilities?
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FinTec Leader 100GROUP Expands Their Niche Technology Offerings Via Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100GROUP, a FinTec concierge platform, acquires ReCo Cashiering system from Norton Technologies (NORTECH) USA, Inc. For the past 20 years ReCo (short for Revenue Collections) has been the leading revenue collections software for local and state government municipalities, who collect revenue for items such as: property taxes, motor vehicle fees, parks and rec and more.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Digital Technologies#Extreme Weather#Covid
Nature.com

The role of the endolithic alga Ostreobium spp. during coral bleaching recovery

In this study, we explore how the Caribbean coralÂ Orbicella faveolataÂ recovers after bleaching, using fragments from 13 coral colonies exposed to heat stress (32Â Â°C) for ten days. Biological parameters and coral optical properties were monitored during and after the stress. Increases in both, the excitation pressure over photosystem II (Qm) and pigment specific absorption (a*Chla) were observed in the stressed corals, associated with reductions in light absorption at the chlorophyllÂ aÂ red peakÂ (De675)Â and symbiont population density. All coral fragments exposed to heat stress bleached but a fraction of the stressed corals recovered after removing the stress, as indicated by the reductions inÂ QmÂ and increases inÂ De675Â and the symbiont population observed. This subsample of the experimentally bleached corals also showed blooms of the endolithic algaeÂ OstreobiumÂ spp. underneath the tissue. Using a numerical model, we quantified the amount of incident light reflected by the coral, and absorbed by the different pigmented components: symbionts, host-tissue andÂ Ostreobium spp. Our study supports the key contribution ofÂ Ostreobium spp.Â blooms near the skeletal surface, to coral recovery after bleaching by reducing skeleton reflectance. Endolithic blooms can thus significantly alleviate the high light stress that affects the remaining symbionts during the stress or when the coral has achieved the bleached phenotype.
WILDLIFE
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
104K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy