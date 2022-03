(KTXL) — The most recent statistics from UC Davis show that 44% of students there face food insecurity, a number almost on par with the 42% found to be suffering from the same issue across the entire University of California system. Tuesday, the Aggie Compass Basic Needs Center and the Yolo Food Bank are teaming up to help hungry students through the winter and spring quarters.

DAVIS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO