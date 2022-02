Who else is counting down the days until Friday? I think many people can relate to wishing for the weekend to come around as soon as possible. After all, the weekend was made for the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure. You may spend five days a week in the office working your butt off, so you certainly deserve to live your best life when the weekend rolls around, whether you decide to take a day trip with friends, chill at home, or go on a mini getaway. These weekend getaway Instagram captions for a mini bestie vacation will capture all of those adventure feels — so pack your bags.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO