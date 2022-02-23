ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Liverpool face off against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at Anfield tonight and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKzXl_0eMuWtok00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 19:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 11:45 PT

Central time: 13:45 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off stats at 20:45 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST Thursday 24th of February.

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT Thursday 24th of February.

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

