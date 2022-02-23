Liverpool v Leeds United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool face off against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at Anfield tonight and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 19:45 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 14:45 ET
Pacific time: 11:45 PT
Central time: 13:45 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off stats at 20:45 GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST Thursday 24th of February.
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT Thursday 24th of February.
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is not available on TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
Comments / 0