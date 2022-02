McDonald’s in China has launched a new limited-edition McFlurry which blends ice cream with coriander.The sundae combines the fast-food chain’s classic vanilla soft serve with coriander crumbs and is drizzled with bright green lemon and coriander sauce.Those keen to try the unusual dessert have just a few days to do so, as it is only on sale from 21-25 February, United Daily News reports.News of the launch has divided social media users, with some eager to try the sundae and others vowing that they “will never eat it”.A picture of the sundae, shared by Twitter user Daniel Ahmad, has received...

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO