You can control physical synths or use virtual synths with your phone. Use these apps to do it yourself. Musicians haven’t traditionally had a lot of tools on mobile. Phones are small and music creation is complex. Sometimes the UI just doesn’t work. However, people can create all kinds of neat noises with their phones by using something like a synthesizer. There are two main types of synth apps. The first lets you hook up your existing equipment to make music. The second lets you create sounds within the app with no extra equipment required.

