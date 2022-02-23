ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-border investment in U.S. industrial assets reaches record levels

By Released
irei.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than $143 billion in transactions, investor demand in industrial assets in the United States soared to new heights in 2021, up 32 percent over 2019’s previous high-water mark, according...

irei.com

ZDNet

Amid global chip shortage, semiconductor sales reached record levels in 2021

Global semiconductor industry sales reached $556 billion in 2021, up 26% on the 2020 figure of $440 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). According to the SIA, 2021 saw the highest ever annual total for the industry. Even so, it failed to keep up with demand, leaving computer manufacturers and the auto industry, in particular, short of components.
ECONOMY
Seattle Times

Most isolated U.S. border crossing with Canada to get upgrade

TOK, Alaska (AP) — A new border station estimated to cost $187 million will be built near Tok, on Alaska’s eastern border with Canada, the U.S. government announced Friday. The funding for design and construction of the ALCAN Border Station will come from the federal infrastructure law, the...
TOK, AK
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia to seize foreigners' funds in retaliation -RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday. Moscow does not rule out...
EUROPE
mansionglobal.com

A Record Level of U.S. Home Buyers Looked to Relocate to a New Metro in January

The draw of Miami is irresistible to migrating home buyers in the U.S., as the number of house hunters relocating hits a new high, according to a report Tuesday from Redfin. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of home buyers taking advantage of low mortgage rates and remote work by relocating to more affordable regions with a better quality of life has been growing. Though initially a pandemic-driven trend, the movement is showing no signs of slowing, despite a continuing return to normalcy.
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion

Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil completed the acquisition of a 50 pct operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico. Right in the midst of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s Lukoil is treating everything as business as usual and has just completed the acquisition of a 50 percent operated stake in the Area 4 project offshore Mexico.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong secondary listing

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday. The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to...
ECONOMY
AFP

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank 'failing or likely to fail': ECB

The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank said Monday, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said. "The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries in the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation," the ECB said in a statement. "The bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due," it added.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Germany's E.ON rejects halting Nord Stream 1 pipeline - paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - E.ON, Europe’s largest operator of energy networks, rejected demands to shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline as part of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, the company told Rheinische Post newspaper on Monday. After the German government put the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Russian Central Bank Says Repo Auction on Monday Will Have No Limit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans to hold on Monday and added that the banking system remained stable after a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia's financial institutions. The central bank said bank cards were...
ECONOMY

