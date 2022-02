ALICE, Tex. — Amanda Sue Friedeck remembers the choice she was given when she cast her first vote, because it wasn't a choice at all. “Somebody said to me: Do you want to influence the local election, or do you want to influence the federal election?” said Friedeck, 37. No Republican had held office in Jim Wells County in her lifetime, or her parents' lifetime; no Republican candidate for president had won the tiny county, halfway between San Antonio and the U.S.-Mexico border, since 1956. So Friedeck, a conservative who opposed legal abortion, took a Democratic ballot and voted for local candidates.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO