The second weekend of college baseball is looking to be action-packed for the entire SEC. All 14 SEC programs will face off this weekend, with some having easier matchups than others. Each conference team has a record of .500 or better, with six teams still undefeated on the season. However, it is still very early, and it's not clear which teams will rise to the top by the end of the season.

