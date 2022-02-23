ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sound Issues During Kanye’s ‘Donda Experience Performance’ Inspired Hilarious Memes and Jokes

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Kanye West’s fans were excited for Donda 2 and the Donda Experience Performance in Miami, the event was plagued by sound issues. Everything was fine at first, but the technical difficulties eventually got so bad that Ye...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Kanye West's Latest Post After Social Media Meltdown: ‘Bring Our Family Back Together’

While Kanye ‘Ye’ West has allegedly moved on from his past relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper has repeatedly taken to social media over the last several months to speak on the mother of his four children. After a since-deleted post last week in which he accused Kardashian of “kidnapping” their kids, West has once again used Instagram to make a public plea to his ex.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Kanye
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Pusha T
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donda#Tmz
The Independent

Nelly faces backlash for telling Madonna to ‘cover up’ after singer shares new risqué photos

Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark. “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Baby-Pink Pregnancy Nails Feel Like a Hint

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 31 with a close-up shot of Rihanna's pregnant belly. In the baby-bump photos, Rihanna can be seen in a pink puffer coat and a baby-pink manicure to match, which got us thinking . . . is the mom-to-be hinting at something? (There's no sign of blue anywhere, we'll just say that.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Star Jojo Simmons Calls Out His Wife Tanice Simmons

Jojo Simmons will always speak up for his family. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons has had his share of drama on the show over the years. He was pulled into Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s fallout. In fact, Master P was critical after Jojo called out Romeo for his actions. In his opinion, Romeo was wrong to go to Vanessa Simmons and vent. This is how he felt especially after Romeo was refusing to have a conversation with Angela about where he stood. After Jojo had an angry outburst, Master P said that Jojo wasn’t a real “gangster.” So he needed to pipe down. Regardless, Jojo continued to ride with his sister. And Romeo and Master P went on to leave the show.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Kodak Black Responds To DreamDoll After She Curves Him On Instagram

As people were celebrating (or crying about) Valentine's Day earlier this week, Kodak Black decided to shoot his shot at DreamDoll. Black had publicly expressed his feelings for the Bad Girls Club star-turned-rapper before, as he outright asked her to be his Valentine through Instagram in late January. He doubled down on these sentiments on Monday by uploading a side-by-side photo of them on social media.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia

Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. The pair wed on Tuesday evening in front of 100 people in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People. “Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”
FAIRBURN, GA
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Says He's "Getting Too Wealthy," Wants To Find A Wife

Lil Wayne is looking for love. Over the weekend, the New Orleans-born recording artist took to Twitter to share a subtle flex with his followers, along with an apparent call for any would-be wives out there. "I need a wife man I'm getting too wealthy," the 39-year-old wrote on Sunday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy