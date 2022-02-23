Sound Issues During Kanye’s ‘Donda Experience Performance’ Inspired Hilarious Memes and Jokes

Jojo Simmons will always speak up for his family. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons has had his share of drama on the show over the years. He was pulled into Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller’s fallout. In fact, Master P was critical after Jojo called out Romeo for his actions. In his opinion, Romeo was wrong to go to Vanessa Simmons and vent. This is how he felt especially after Romeo was refusing to have a conversation with Angela about where he stood. After Jojo had an angry outburst, Master P said that Jojo wasn’t a real “gangster.” So he needed to pipe down. Regardless, Jojo continued to ride with his sister. And Romeo and Master P went on to leave the show.

